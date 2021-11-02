Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,573,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155,503 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.34% of Weyerhaeuser worth $88,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 47.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 801,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 256,091 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 448.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 223,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 183,057 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,368,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,512,000 after buying an additional 137,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,330,000 after buying an additional 140,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of WY stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.