Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WARFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Wharf from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wharf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Wharf stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65. Wharf has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

