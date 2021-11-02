White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,054.99

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,054.99, but opened at $1,095.31. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,100.00, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,093.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,134.35.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 140,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

