WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Up 34.8% in October

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the September 30th total of 126,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $319.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

