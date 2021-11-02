William Blair Weighs in on Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the coffee company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

SBUX stock opened at $109.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 68,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 25.9% during the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 181.1% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

