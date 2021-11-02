William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) & PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) Head-To-Head Analysis

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for William Penn Bancorp and PB Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 PB Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

William Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.46%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than PB Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and PB Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp 15.36% 2.42% 0.54% PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and PB Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 6.59 $3.78 million $0.26 47.08 PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

William Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

William Penn Bancorp beats PB Bankshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

About PB Bankshares

PB Bankshares Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. PB Bankshares Inc. is based in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.