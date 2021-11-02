Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective increased by Truist from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $237.62 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,877,000 after buying an additional 95,609 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 142,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $572,200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

