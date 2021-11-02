Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective increased by Truist from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.59.
Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $237.62 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,877,000 after buying an additional 95,609 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 142,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $572,200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.
