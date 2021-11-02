Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:WELX opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Winland has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.
About Winland
Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.