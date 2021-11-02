Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WELX opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Winland has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

