Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) VP Sells $532,710.00 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $532,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WINA traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $236.44. The company had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,868. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.15. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.82 and a fifty-two week high of $241.89. The firm has a market cap of $857.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $7.95 per share. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Winmark by 87,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

