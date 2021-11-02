WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 37.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter.

