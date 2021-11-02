Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.95

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.95 and traded as high as $19.39. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 49,024 shares.

MRWSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.7612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

