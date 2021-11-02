Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.09). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workhorse Group.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 405,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,344,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $963.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.