World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Separately, Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

