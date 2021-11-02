World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,733 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $88,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.18.

Shares of WWE opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.