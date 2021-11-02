Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Down 27.9% in October

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.50. Worley has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Worley

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

