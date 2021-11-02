WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,225 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.00) price objective on WPP (LON:WPP) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WPP. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Shore Capital raised shares of WPP to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) target price on WPP in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,062.50 ($13.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 985.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 978.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.53 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is 66.01%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.