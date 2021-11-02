Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,066.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $957,337.25 and approximately $5,066.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $498.35 or 0.00793167 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00081941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00074503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00102597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,032.45 or 1.00320903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.58 or 0.07199621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

