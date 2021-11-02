X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ XFOR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,375. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $42,493.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $55,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,612 shares of company stock worth $166,321. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

