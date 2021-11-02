Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $67.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.86.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.50 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.