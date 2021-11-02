Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises about 0.9% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $17,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.92. 13,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,466. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

