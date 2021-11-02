Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.20

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.20 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 5634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,944,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,109,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,936,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

