XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.15.
Shares of XPO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,307. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average is $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
See Also: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.