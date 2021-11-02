XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,307. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average is $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.