Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.Xylem also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Shares of XYL traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.60. 663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,086. Xylem has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.70.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.