YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,943,300 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the September 30th total of 1,476,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 255.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKF opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

