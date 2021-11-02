Ycash (YEC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.99 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $31,435.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ycash has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.00273382 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00138459 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000114 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,743,894 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.