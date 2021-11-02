yearn.finance II (YFII) Trading 19.4% Higher This Week

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. yearn.finance II has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be purchased for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00219986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00093560 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

yearn.finance II Coin Profile

yearn.finance II (YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

