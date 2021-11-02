Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post -$1.40 EPS

Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.80). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.72) to ($5.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.07.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,931,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,239,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,648,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $166.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $120.83 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.