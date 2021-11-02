Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO remained flat at $$1.68 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 271,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,603. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 153,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.