Zacks: Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Earnings of $5.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $10.50. Amazon.com posted earnings of $14.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $43.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.15 to $51.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $54.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $67.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,113.38.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $7.21 on Friday, hitting $3,310.90. 43,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,378.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3,385.19. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

