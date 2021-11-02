Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.48. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $247,396.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,495 shares of company stock valued at $16,905,355. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.27. 20,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,700. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $86.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

