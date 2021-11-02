Zacks: Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.34 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth $177,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Aramark by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of ARMK opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

