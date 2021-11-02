Zacks: Analysts Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Newmont reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

NEM traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.70. 421,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95. Newmont has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

