Zacks: Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,071,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

