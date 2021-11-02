Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.99 Million

Brokerages expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) to report $110.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.12 million and the highest is $123.91 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year sales of $432.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.42 million to $454.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $644.83 million, with estimates ranging from $631.38 million to $652.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CareMax by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in CareMax by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 616,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 238,995 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

NASDAQ CMAX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. 4,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,655. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84. CareMax has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

