Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.56. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Shares of EW stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $123.27.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,971 shares of company stock worth $10,896,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

