Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 45.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,995,000 after acquiring an additional 690,725 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,003,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,864,000 after acquiring an additional 57,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,442 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSS stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $44.00. 194,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,204. Federal Signal has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $44.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.