Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. 164,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,197. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.