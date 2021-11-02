Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post $3.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to post earnings of $3.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $4.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $14.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.06 to $14.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.03 to $19.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million.

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,914 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.06. 1,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,047. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

