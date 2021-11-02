Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.51). Kura Oncology reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have issued reports on KURA. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 838,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 304,254 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 973.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,609 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. 5,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,993. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

