Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. StarTek posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $189.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.62 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research began coverage on StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in StarTek by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in StarTek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in StarTek by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in StarTek by 1,606.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in StarTek by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 95,225 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.42. StarTek has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.