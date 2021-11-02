Zacks: Brokerages Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. CommScope’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

COMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

COMM stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. 5,899,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,456. CommScope has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 394.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after buying an additional 5,167,373 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,459,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after buying an additional 1,519,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

