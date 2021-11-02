Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.63. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 851,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,780. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

