Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti cut shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after buying an additional 244,218 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 46,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioCodes (AUDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.