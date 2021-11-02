Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom."

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCEP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.20.

CCEP stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,516,000 after buying an additional 526,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,384,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,420,000 after buying an additional 226,575 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,998,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,489,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,965,000 after buying an additional 51,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after buying an additional 991,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

