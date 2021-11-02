Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Upstart alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.64.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $344.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.29. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,333,964 shares of company stock valued at $532,615,182 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.