Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to “Buy”

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

BAMXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.86. 626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $8.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.43 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

