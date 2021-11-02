Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) to “Hold”

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. It provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries. Coastal Financial Corporation is based in WA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCB. Stephens started coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.93. 59,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coastal Financial has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $39.54.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the second quarter valued at $10,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 45,931 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 90.3% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

