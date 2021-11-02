ZClassic 1-Day Volume Tops $6,033.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $6,033.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00272922 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00105485 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00135944 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002649 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.