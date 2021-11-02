Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Short Interest Update

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.17. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 455.50%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.