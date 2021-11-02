Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.14. Zebra Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.500 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $42.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $584.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,508. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $287.49 and a 12-month high of $594.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $574.14.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

